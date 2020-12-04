Little Boy Mixes Up Prince Harry With Christmas Tree Seller as He and Meghan Markle Holiday Shop

It’s not every day you meet a Prince and a Duchess. One lucky little boy did. Earlier this month, a young boy shopping with his family for a Christmas tree mistakenly approached Prince Harry thinking he worked at the tree barn, according to People Magazine.

Prince Harry happened to be at the same nursery buying his own Christmas tree with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple plan to decorate the tree at their new Montecito, California home, according to People.

The people who worked at the tree barn also appeared to get a kick out of the little boy and appeared just as excited that they were among royalty.

“We had our lot empty when they got there; their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down. There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is,” a worker said.

The tree purchase is a particularly memorable one; the royal couple and their 19-month old son Archie will be spending the holidays in the U.S. for the first time, People reported.

Last year, the family stayed in a rented home on Vancouver Island in Canada with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. Prior to that, the Prince and Duchess of Sussex spent two Christmases at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, the magazine said.

Apparently, Christmas tree shopping has been somewhat of a romantic outing for the couple. Back in 2016, the pair went tree shopping at Pines and Needles in Battersea, where they were seen holding hands. Weeks later they went public with the news that they were dating.

