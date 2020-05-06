Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Celebrates 1st Birthday

Baby Archie is 1, and he's already got a completely contagious smile. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, celebrated his first birthday at home in Los Angeles, which remains under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan shared a video of her reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son in celebration, with dad Harry manning the camera.

The video was posted to the Instagram page of Save With Stories, a charitable campaign to help ensure the 30 million kids in the U.S. who rely on school meals have access to healthy food amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Archie's English relatives, including his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, sent their birthday wishes from afar.

Meghan, Harry and Archie are the latest famous faces to crack open a book for Save with Stories, a joint project of Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to "support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs."

In the video, Archie giggles as his mom reads. He even shows off a few baby teeth, proving how much he has grown up since his last public appearance in September in South Africa, when he met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry announced they would be stepping back from their duties as senior members of the royal family to pursue other work and spend more time with Archie.

