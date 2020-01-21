Prince Harry Joins Meghan Markle and Baby Archie in Canada

Prince Harry has rejoined Meghan Markle and baby Archie in Canada.

On Monday night, Harry, 35, left the UK and returned to Canada, where the pair plans to spend much of their time going forward. Just a day before, Harry made his first appearance since the couple announced their decision to step back from their royal duties and become financially independent.

Harry talked about their decision at an event for the Sentebale charity, which is dedicated to supporting the mental health of children living with HIV.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” Harry said at the event. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace also released a statement saying Meghan and Harry will no longer use the titles “royal highnesses,” neither will they continue to receive public funds.

The couple will keep Frogmore Cottage as their UK home and agreed to repay the more than $3 million spent on the home’s renovations.

“I was born into this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the queen,” Harry also said at the charity event. “When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.”

The couple has been highly criticized in British media coverage, which played a role in their decision. They already have sued some London tabloids, alleging copyright infringement, invasion of privacy and phone hacking.

