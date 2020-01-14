Why Meghan Markle Didn't Call Into Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth's Royal Crisis Summit

The hideaway on a Canadian island of Vancouver where Meghan Markle was located during the crisis summit that ended with Queen Elizabeth II agreeing to let her and Prince Harry go their own way has been revealed.

The estate called “Mille Fleurs,” is estimated to be valued between $13 million to $14 million and is also where Meghan and Harry plotted their shocking exit from the Royal family.

“There was talk that Meghan was going to be dialing in and of course that makes sense, because the decisions being made affect her future as well,” royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Inside Edition of the 9-minute conversation.

“We found out today that Meghan didn't dial in; she and Harry decided it wasn't necessary and that's an indicator that Harry and she were already very clear about what they wanted to achieve," Arbiter said.

The queen's very personal statement following the meeting used Harry and Meghan’s first names.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the statement read. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.”

The informality has prompted speculation that she may strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles.

“It was more addressing the couple in a very personal manner, reiterating it's her family members at the center of this crisis and less about whether they are going to keep their titles,” Arbiter added.

At the end of the queen’s statement, she wrote that she has agreed that there will be a transition period for Meghan and Harry between Canada and the U.K.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” the statement concluded.

