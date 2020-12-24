Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Enchanting Christmas Card with Adorable Baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex send their holiday wishes to the world with the release of an endearing holiday card with 19-month-old Archie taking center stage. The card marks the family’s first Christmas in the United States.

The card is an illustration based on a photo taken by the Duchess's mom, Doria Ragland earlier this month, according to a spokesman for the couple, the Daily Beast reported. The stylized drawing of the family, and their two dogs, Pula and Guy, feature the royals sitting in the garden in the backyard shed at their new home in Montecito, California. The shed is decorated for the holiday season with red ribbon, poinsettias, and garland.

Little Archie and his stunning head of red hair, which looks very much like dad's, stands joyfully in his father’s lap with a big smile.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card reads.

The card was released through the animal welfare organization Mayhew, which Meghan has been involved with since early 2019, CBS News reported.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays,” said the royal couple’s spokesman.

The Mayhew published the image earlier this week along with a message of gratitude for the undisclosed personal donation from the royal couple.

In a statement the 39-year-old Duchess said the donation will go towards "vital work to help dogs, cats and communities" during the coronavirus pandemic, CBS reported.

“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honored their work on behalf of all of us,” the Daily Beast reported.

The card was also baby Archie's first public image since his birthday in May, CNN reported.

The Duke and Duchess were not the only royals sending their 2020 holiday greetings.

Last week, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, released a holiday card that featured the royal pair in the garden at Birkhall, Scotland. And, Prince William and sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sent their Christmas card with a handsome family photo of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, the news station reported.

RELATED STORIES

Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Love Living in America With Son Archie

Little Boy Mixes Up Prince Harry With Christmas Tree Seller as He and Meghan Markle Holiday Shop

Exclusive: Teen Podcasters Say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reached Out to Them to Discuss Mental Health