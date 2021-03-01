The countdown is on for Sunday’s airing of Oprah Winfrey’s sit down interview with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, and preview snippets of the chat are making the rounds on social media. “I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” Harry says.

“I just want to make it clear to everybody — there is no subject that’s off limits,” Winfrey says.

In the new promo, Markle sits stone faced as Winfrey asks questions.

“Were you silent or silenced?” she asked.

“Almost unsurvivable. Sounds like there was a breaking point,” Winfrey continued.

Viewers won’t hear Markle’s answers in the promo, but the full interview airs Sunday night on CBS.

Harry also compares the turmoil his mother Princess Diana went through with Meghan's and his own challenges.

“I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but we have each other,” Harry says.

In the interview, Markle wears a $4,700 Armani dress with an applique over the shoulder, and you can see her growing baby bump. She also wore a diamond bracelet belonging to her late mother-in-law.

“CBS This Morning” host Gayle King said Winfrey is proud of the interview.

“She believes it’s the best she’s ever done,” King said.

The interview was taped at a friend’s home, despite that Winfrey and Meghan and Harry all live in Montecito, California.

The palace hasn't officially commented on the sit down, but has repeatedly said that Harry and Meghan remain cherished members of the royal family.

