Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ring in New Year with Poignant Letter on Their New Website

As 2020 came to a close Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited those who believe in compassion and kindness to join them as they work to build a better world in 2021. The powerful message is part of a letter that is featured on their new website for their non-profit, Archewell, with two childhood photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, People reported.

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell,” write the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The letter featured on the homepage shows a young Prince Harry sitting on the shoulders of his mother, the late Princess Diana. The second photo is of smiling Meghan Markle standing next to her mother, Doria Ragland, with her arm wrapped around her.

“We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness. From our mothers and strangers alike,” letter continues, “In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.”

Toya Holness, press secretary for Archewell, said in a statement that Archewell "founded earlier this year by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, uplifts communities through non-profit partnerships and creative activations," People reported.

“It’s a place where compassion matters, communities gather, and storytelling is the engines,” Holness said. “The website has been updated to reflect the work Archewell has undertaken throughout 2020 and to create a place for people and communities around the world to share their stories.”

The couple announced that Archewell is partnering with five different organizations. Some of these include The Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford University. Another is chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, which is building four community relief centers in regions affected by hunger, The New York Post reported.

Earlier this week, the royal couple shared their first podcast from the newly launched Archewell Audio on Spotify, a holiday special with a reflective New Year theme, and a sweet surprise from Archie who spoke for the first time. The doting parents tried to have Archie repeat the words, “Happy New Year," as giggles ensued.

The charitable organization's name, Archewell, was officially announced in April, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as royals, People reported,

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of 'arche' — the Greek word meaning “source of action,” explained the royal couple. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon."

