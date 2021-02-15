Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Announcement Has Sweet Connection to Harry’s Late Mom Princess Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Valentine’s Day announcement that they’re expecting another baby has a special meaning. Thirty-seven years ago on Valentine’s Day in 1984, Princess Diana revealed she was pregnant with Harry.

The photo of the adoring couple was taken by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman. He says the photo was taken remotely with an iPad, apparently at their mansion in Montecito, California.

Harriman said the background was deliberate — “the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility.”

“Look how they’re looking at each other. Looks like love to me,” Gayle King said of the photo on “CBS This Morning.”

The new baby will be eighth in line to the British throne, after older brother Archie. It’s been reported that the couple will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for a 90-minute primetime special that will air on CBS on March 7.

