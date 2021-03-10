Beyonce Shares Powerful Message in Support of Meghan Markle After Oprah Interview

Beyonce expressed her support and love for her dear friend Meghan Markle in a public and powerful message on the homepage of her website days after the bombshell interview the Duchess of Sussex had with Oprah Winfrey that sent shockwaves around the world.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” Beyonce said in the statement Tuesday.

The note was posted along with a photo of Beyonce and Meghan meeting at “The Lion King” premiere in 2019. It was the first time the pair had met, CBS News reported.

Beyonce joins a number of celebrities that have shown their support after the revealing interview that included Meghan’s mental health struggles and her feelings of suicide, the alleged racist treatment she endured from the royal family, and the ongoing battle with the U.K. tabloids.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released its first statement since the interview aired, stating that the allegations concerning race made by Meghan and Harry were being “taken very seriously,” and “will be addressed by the family privately,” CBS reported.

In 2019, Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z virtually accepted the Brit award for Best International Group while standing in front of a portrait of Meghan portrayed as Mona Lisa.

Others who have sent heartfelt messages include Serena Williams, Amanda Gorman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Leslie Jordan, Bernice King, Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper and Halle Berry, CBS reported.

