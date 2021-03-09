Princess Diana's Former Butler Paul Burrell Speaks Out About Meghan and Harry Interview

Oprah’s sit down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle comes 26 years after Princess Diana's blockbuster interview that also sent the Royal Family into crisis mode. Now Diana's former butler Paul Burrell is speaking out to Inside Edition about the striking similarities.

“It was incredible watching,” he said of the Oprah interview. “I feel, personally, very sad and very upset for Meghan and Harry.”

Burrell says he knows first hand what Meghan went through.

“Many years ago, I helped Princess Diana with her problems. She had eating disorders and sometimes she would self harm. She managed to pull through it, and she was there for 16 years. But Meghan obviously couldn’t stand it any longer. And, with the man that she loved beside her, decided to escape. I can understand why,” Burrell said.

Burrell believes Princess Diana would have been 100% behind the couple’s decision to withdraw from royal life. Watch more of Burrell’s interview in the video player above.

