Meghan and Harry’s Friend Janina Gavankar Speaks Out About Oprah Interview: 'It’s Nice to See Them Feel Free'

A close friend of Meghan Markle is revealing that she watched the blockbuster Oprah interview with Markle and Prince Harry themselves. “I talk to them all the time. We watched the special together, actually. I think they are feeling free. It’s nice to see them feel free,” actress Janina Gavankar said Wednesday on the British news show “This Morning.”

Gavankar was a guest at the couple’s 2018 wedding.

“This is really a new era. Things are different. They can tell the truth. We can tell the truth. We can finally say the things that they have. We can finally validate them and say, 'Everything they said is true,’” Gavankar said.

“Why would they want to nuke their family in public?” presenter Phillip Schofield asked Gavankar.

“I don't think the intention was to nuke them. I think it was just finally a chance to tell their truth,” Gavankar responded.

Gavankar also claims that there are text messages and emails that prove Meghan and Harry’s allegations against the royals.

