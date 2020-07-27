Meghan and Harry's Split From Royal Family Detailed in Explosive New Book

Explosive claims about the alleged feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are coming to light in the upcoming book "Finding Freedom." The book, written by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, is set to be released in August, though excerpts published in the Sunday Times have been making headlines.

In the early days, Prince William, Middleton, Meghan and Harry were dubbed the "fab four," but their relationship quickly deteriorated, according to the book.

It also claims that Kate "barely acknowledged" her sister-in-law as Meghan and Harry attended their last engagement as official royals. Meghan and Harry were barred from walking in the Queen's procession and sat behind Prince William and Kate.

The book quotes telling Meghan as confiding in a friend, "I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It's very said."

As a peace offering, Kate reportedly sent flowers to Meghan, but she "told Kate in no uncertain terms that flowers were not enough."

The tension began early on, when Harry told his brother that he was falling for the American-born actress. According to the book, William responded by warning Harry that he was being "blindsided by lust."

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry denies the royal couple cooperated with the book, saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom.'"

