Meghan Markle and Harry Have ‘Ongoing Drone Issue’ Over LA Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have an "ongoing drone issue" over their Los Angeles home, according to police. The couple, newly split from their royal duties, continues to shelter in place in California, but the Los Angeles Police Department says they are concerned for their safety because of low-flowing drones over their property.

Meghan and Harry moved into Tyler's Perry's estate in a gated community in the Hollywood Hills, but drones flown by paparazzi attempting to take photos of the family are a new threat to their privacy.

According to the LAPD, the drones were first seen flying over their property on May 9, then again each day from May 19-21 and on May 25.

It's not known who notified cops about the drones — Meghan or Harry — but the calls were made to a non-emergency police number. According to The Daily Beast, the couple said that a drone flew just 20 feet above them as they played with their son Archie by the pool.

Tyler Perry's estate is estimated to be valued at $18 million. It's situated on a hill offering views of downtown Los Angeles, the mountains and the ocean. But it's also near a popular hiking trail, which was recently reopened as the region relaxes its COVID-19 lockdown orders. Green mesh was installed for additional privacy.

Harry and Meghan have been paying for their own security after President Donald Trump tweeted in March that the U.S. would not be willing to pay for their protection.

