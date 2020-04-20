What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Texted Her Dad Thomas Markle Days Before Their Wedding

As Meghan Markle and Harry continue their good deeds in Los Angeles, delivering food to people in need, the former royal couple are revealing the text message exchanges they had with her father Thomas Markle ahead of their wedding. In a series of messages sent just days before their May 2018 wedding provided in court documents, Harry pleaded with Thomas not to go to the press.

"Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but 'going public' will only make the situation worse,” the text message read. "If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don't involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”

The following day, after Thomas issued a statement through TMZ announcing he had gone to the hospital for a heart attack, Meghan also texted her father, saying, "I've been reaching out to you all weekend but you're not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts ... Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don't respond ... Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I'm very sorry to hear you're in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us ... What hospital are you at?"

Meghan texted again minutes later, saying she and Harry had dispatched a security team but it was refused, according to court documents. The text exchange was provided to support their lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday, in which they claim the newspaper misquoted Meghan to portray her in a negative light.

The couple also accused tabloids of publishing stories that were “distorted, false and invasive beyond reason.”

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday said it stands by its reporting and would defend the lawsuit vigorously.

This comes as the couple begin settling into their new life in Los Angeles, renting a $10 million home near Elton John, a good friend of theirs. Their home is reportedly paparazzi-proof, with two guarded checkpoints. It also has a pool and a gym.

On an occasion they were spotted outside, they wore blue bandanas and had security with them as they walked their dogs, a black Labrador named Oz and their rescue beagle, Guy.

Meghan also returned to television in an interview with Good Morning America taped last summer to promote her new Disney documentary, “Elephant,” which she narrates. The movie focuses on a herd of elephants on a month-long journey to find water, and will benefit the charity organization Elephants Without Borders.

