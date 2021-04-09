Prince William Reportedly Accused Prince Harry of Putting 'Fame Over Family' After Oprah Interview

Prince William and Harry have collaborated on putting together a statue in memory of their mother the late Princess Diana, but sources told US Weekly that the royal brothers are still butting heads after nearly a year.

"The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn't end well," a source told the news outlet, referencing the highly publicized Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The brothers reportedly haven't seen each other "for over a year."

"William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California –– that success and Hollywood have gone to his head. He's already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview."

After Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior roles at Buckingham Palace and settled into the West Coast life, there have been rumors the brothers might reunite.

William is reportedly "insisting" on meeting with his brother before the statue unveiling but Harry is reportedly "refusing."

Prince Harry also plans to make an appearance in the first Netflix series by Archewell Productions, the Duke of Cambridge's new media programming company, according to USA Today.

The new docuseries, "Heart of Invictus," follows a "group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020," according to a description on Netflix.

Prince Harry, who is also the series' executive producer, is expected to be featured in the series. A release date has not been announced yet.

