Actor Eric Roberts, who appeared in nine episodes of “Suits” is standing by Meghan Markle. When asked by Inside Edition if he saw Markle bully anyone on set, Roberts said, “Of course not, because she's not a bully, in my experience, at all."

“She was always prepared. She was always very easy, kind, accessible, approachable, not in a hurry,” he continued.

Roberts says their one-on-one interactions were always lovely.

“She could not have been more gracious, and she was always sweet to me,” Roberts said.

Roberts describes a rehearsal that Markle wasn’t able to attend.

“She joined us over speakerphone. She kept apologizing for not being there. She stayed through the entire read — not just her scenes,” Roberts said.

Roberts says he watched Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah and could relate to the tension between the two royal brothers. Roberts has had his own rocky relationship with sister, actress Julia Roberts and has some advice for Harry and William

"Here's what I know about family. Whatever the family circumstance is belongs to the family. They created it and they have to resolve it," Eric said.

