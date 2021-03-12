Meghan Markle's Comments About Racism Resonate With Many Interracial Couples

Meghan Markle’s frank comments about race in her widely-watched interview with Oprah are resonating with many interracial couples. Diedre Anthony and her husband Justin told Inside Edition that they watched the interview and found it relatable.

“It was gut-wrenching,” Diedre said.

The couple, who have three biracial kids, live on a farm outside Savannah, Georgia. Diedre started a blog called “Are Those Your Kids” after a comment made by a grocery store clerk.

“He asked me, ‘Is that your daughter?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And he was like ‘No, I mean for real, for real, is that your daughter?’ I said, ‘Yes she is,’” Diedre said.

Diedre says her family was overwhelmingly supportive of her marriage to Justin, except for one relative.

“We did have one family member say to my husband, he asked him, if it would have been easier if he would have found someone white to be with,” Diedre said.

In 1967, just 3% of all newlyweds were interracial. Today, the number has shot up to 17%, according to a Pew Research poll.

Aurora Archer and Colin Lacy have been married for 22 years and have two multiracial children. They live outside Philadelphia. Archer told Inside Edition she watched the Oprah interview twice — each time on the verge of tears.

“Not shocked, but angry and enraged,” Archer said.

She says she has faced similar questions. “Do you think that the children will have Colin's blue eyes? Is your family concerned at what color your babies will be?”

“Meghan represented every Black woman who's had to defend the dignity of her children, speak truth to power and refuse to be silenced,” Archer said.

