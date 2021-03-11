Meghan Markle’s Friend She Worked With on ‘Deal or No Deal’ Speaks Out About Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle's former friend from her days as a “Deal or No Deal” model is speaking out following the bombshell Oprah interview. Claudia Jordan says she was struck by how sad Markle appeared in the interview.

“She looks sad, and that's not the same look in her eye that we saw before. Meghan's eyes are sparkly and happy, and she just has this light in her eyes. And she definitely looks like that's not there right now,” Jordan told Inside Edition.

Markle was 25 years old when she appeared as a briefcase model alongside Jordan on the NBC show. Jordan said that the two bonded over both being biracial.

“I can't say that I was shocked to hear about the racism allegations, because growing up Black myself, that's something that we deal with all the time. Whether you're Black, biracial, a quarter — whatever it is. It seems like there’s some people that will choose to have a problem with any amount of color in the bloodline. And I just say they have their damn nerve,” Jordan said.

During the interview, Markle told Oprah about her humble beginnings.

“My first job was when I was 13 at a frozen yogurt shop called Humphrey Yogart,” Markle said.

The yogurt shop still exists, and is seeing a spike in business after Markle’s mention. The owners even created a special flavor called "Banana Royale" to honor their former employee.

RELATED STORIES

Prince William Speaks Out in Wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interview, Denies Royal Family Is Racist

Piers Morgan Out at 'Good Morning Britain' After Storming Off Set During Heated Meghan Markle Discussion

6 Takeaways From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Sit Down With Oprah on CBS