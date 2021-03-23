For those uncertain as to whether the Royal Family would bat an eye after the tell-all Meghan Markle Oprah interview, it seems that Queen Elizabeth has stepped up to the plate.

The Queen is reportedly considering making a key appointment to promote a diversity officer at Buckingham Palace in an effort to support inclusion at the Royal Household, People Magazine reported.

After Markle's March 7 interview, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that there were conversations over how dark the skin of her and Prince Harry's son, Archie, would be. It was never explicitly clarified who within the family made these remarks, but Prince Harry did exonerate the Queen and Prince Philip of the accusations.

It was a startling revelation that sparked a global conversation over racist undertones and rhetoric that may exist within the Royal Palace.

"We have the policies, the procedures and programs in place, but we haven't seen the progress we would like in terms of representation and more needs to be done, we can always improve," a Royal source told People Magazine.

The source mentioned ideas of adding "someone to spearhead this work," the outlet reported.

"It is too early, however, for any firm plan to be announced. We are listening and learning to get this right."

