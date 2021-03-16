After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah, the Duke of Sussex spoke with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William. Unfortunately, they reportedly failed to heal the rift.

“The word I was given, those conversations were not productive,” co-host Gayle King said Tuesday on "CBS This Morning." “But they are glad they at least started a conversation.”

King explained that she called the couple over the weekend to see how they were doing. "Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," King said.

She added that Meghan is “a sweet, caring person,” and that she “has documents to back up everything she said on Oprah’s interview.”

Meghan, however, is angered by claims that she bullied her staff in the U.K., King said.

“The palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, the false stories are coming out that are disparaging against Meghan still,” King reported. “No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is also weighing in. She said she met Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family in 2011, and had Prince Harry over as a guest at the White House.

“Race isn't a new construct in this world for people of color,” Obama said on the "Today Show." “It wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated. I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this first and foremost is a family. I pray for forgiveness and healing for them, so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all.”

Adding to the break-up with the royals, Meghan and Harry have ditched their letterhead that featured a crown and an intertwined “H” and “M” for a logo of their foundation, Archewell, named for their son Archie.

Meghan’s sister-in-law, Duchess Kate Middleton, meanwhile, was spotted mingling with a crowd at a vigil for Sarah Everard, whose murder in London allegedly at the hands of a police officer made waves across the U.K. Middleton was dressed down, and left a bouquet of daffodils at her memorial.

