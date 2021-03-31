If you could have a Zoom mentoring session with anyone in the world, who would you choose? How about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

For one teenage girl, this fantasy came true when the famous couple on her screen.

The young girl got the opportunity to speak with the former royals as part of their Archewell Foundation's way of celebrating International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. Meghan and Harry wanted to “tutor a teenage girl who was navigating high school on her computer.” The hope is that the act of kindness they both demonstrated will inspire others to "unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion,” with suggestions on the Archewell Foundation’s website, Harry said, Vanity Fair reported.

The Duke and Duchess spoke to the young girl not only about school work, but also about overcoming challenges in life and staying authentic to one's self.

"Having The Duke and Duchess share their compassion and wisdom with a young girl from the 'I Have a Dream Foundation' helped to spark a new confidence in her and reminds all of us that it only takes a few minutes to change a person's life forever,” said L.A. Works Executive Director Deborah Brutchey, whose volunteer organization along with the “I Have a Dream Foundation,” (IHADLA), connected the young girl to the former royals, People magazine reported.

Brutchey, whose organization connects volunteers on a variety of issues including hunger and homelessness, civic and community, and family services said that “mentoring has been one of the most meaningful ways for volunteers to give back, especially during this pandemic.”

“Mentors play a huge role in inspiring young minds and helping kids realize their potential," Brutchey noted. She added that the teen was “really moved” by Meghan and Harry’s “compassion, humility, and wisdom.”

Brutchey said that the teen had previously experienced some negativity by a former teacher and said that the interaction with the Duke and Duchess was uplifting and that she “recognized her mentors right away!"

"It was just amazing how they were able to connect and how their compassion, in just a short conversation, really made an impact and is going to forever inspire her,” Brutchey said.

As a way to keep the charitable couple in the girl's thoughts, Meghan and Harry sent the teenager a bouquet of sunflowers. They had noticed during the Zoom that she had sunflowers in her room. Along with the flowers was an encouraging note, People reported.

IHADLA provides long-term support to youth living in under-resourced communities to help them reach their full potential, according to the site’s page.

