Prince Harry made an impassioned speech at Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert as part of a worldwide campaign to get the COVID-19 vaccines distributed, telling others that we are at a “defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19,” and emphasizing that “when any suffer, we all suffer.”

"None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering,” Prince Harry said. “We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't. We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind. What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight.”

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, who are expecting their second child, a girl, this summer, served as Campaign Chairs of Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, which “aims to inspire vaccine confidence, worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone, everywhere,’ according to a statement by Global Citizen, People reported.

During his address, Harry added, “But we're also coming together because this pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is a fair distribution to every corner of the world. The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that's what tonight is about. The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point," Harry continued.

Prince Harry addressed the COVID-19 crisis that has ravaged India and the severe vaccine shortages the country is currently facing. As of Monday morning, 218,959 people had died. And, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, there have been at least 19,925,500 confirmed cases of the virus in India. Experts say that the death count far exceeds official figures, according to The New York Times.

“We stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave," he said.

The event was recorded on Sunday at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on May 8 on multiple platforms, including CBS, ABC, FOX, YouTube and iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations, the Associated Press previously reported.

Selena Gomez was the host of the concert that was held in front of an audience comprised of “fully vaccinated frontline health care and essential workers,” according to its organizers, CBS Los Angeles previously reported.

Global Citizens hopes to enlist corporations and philanthropists to raise $22 billion for global vaccinations, particularly for those in countries with less access, FOX News previously reported.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will appear during the charity concert. Jennifer Lopez is headlining the event. Others appearing include the Foo Fighters, Eddie Veder, J Balvin and H.E.R., Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King and Jimmy Kimmel and actors Ben Affleck, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn, according to the AP.

Harry gave a special thanks to the millions of frontline heroes around the world, People reported.

“You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm's way and with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude, thank you," Harry said.

