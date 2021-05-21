Prince Harry Brings Cameras Into EMDR Therapy Session in New Docuseries | Inside Edition

Prince Harry Brings Cameras Into EMDR Therapy Session in New Docuseries

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:30 PM PDT, May 21, 2021

Eye movement, desensitization and reprocessing therapy aims to reshape a painful memory without the trauma. Inside Edition spoke to two therapists who demonstrated the practice.

In sharing about his struggle with mental health, at times Prince Harry is seen tapping on his shoulders while his eyes move back and forth. It's a strategy he learned as part of a particular type of therapy called EMDR (eye movement, desensitization and reprocessing).

Harry permitted cameras into the therapy session as part of a new Apple TV+ docuseries, “The Me You Can't See” with Oprah Winfrey. He revealed that every time he flies to London he feels “hunted” and is reminded of the traumatic loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, a sexual assault survivor, also swears by EMDR. She calls the therapy “absolutely fantastic.” Comedian Whitney Cummings says “EMDR saved my life.”

So how does it work? Inside Edition spoke to EMDR therapists Dr. Joanna Barron and Dr. Lynne Friedman-Gell, who demonstrated the therapy on Inside Edition producer Carly Bagingito. 

They say the repetitive "butterfly" tapping motion can help reshape a memory without the trauma.

“[Harry] is coming forward and being open and honest about what he needs inside. I would love to see more celebrities do that,” Barron said.

