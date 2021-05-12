As the countdown begins for the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby girl, the world eagerly waits to find out what moniker the couple will name their little princess.

There are many predictions. One is that the name will be after a royal member who recently passed, the late Prince Philip and grandfather to Harry, according to reports.

Ladbrokes, the U.K. gambling site, announced that “Philippa,” has been gaining popularity and bringing the odds down 3/1, People reported. In fact, Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes told the publication that the support for baby Philippa “is showing no signs of slowing down.”

But what about all the other regal-sounding and lovely baby names that honor the royal family.

Two predictions that are a favorite among the people are Diana, Harry’s late mother Princess Diana (5/1), and Elizabeth, Harry’s grandmother, the Queen (10/1), according to People magazine.

Other baby name predictions that were high on the list include Allegra (10/1), Alexandria (12/1), Grace (16/1), Emma (16/1), Rose (16/1), Alice (16/1), and Victoria (16/1).

The Huff Post reported that when baby Archie was born, while there were some bets on the name Archie, it was nowhere near the top of the lists. Still, other “a” names like Arthur, Alexander, and Albert were seen as likely contenders, so people weren’t completely off-track, the publication wrote.

Earlier this year, Harry’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall each had a baby boy and honored their late grandfather by giving their newborns the middle name Philip.

The couple announced the news of their pregnancy on Valentine’s Day with a black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harrima. In the photo, Meghan rests her heads on Harry’s legs as she cradles her baby bump, while Harry looks at her adoringly, People reported

During the March interview with Oprah, the couple shared with the world that they were having a baby girl.

"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry said to Oprah smiling.

