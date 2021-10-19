Andrew Morton, the best-selling author who has written about Princess Diana, is back with a new book called "Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy,” and he spoke to Inside Edition about the similarities he sees between Prince Harry’s wife and his late mother.

In his new book he draws a direct link between Markle and the woman who would have been her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana.



“I was astonished by the number of parallels between Diana and Meghan,” he told Inside Edition. “They both complained of isolation, of no support from the powers that be, of really being prisoners in the palace.”

Morton also says that it is “beholden” to the couple to reveal who questioned how dark their baby’s skin would be, which was brought up during Meghan and Harry’s blockbuster interview with Oprah earlier this year.

“I think it's beholden on them to reveal who it is and for the other person to come forward and say what they really meant because I think it was probably taken out of context,” the author said.

Morton is also questioning Markle’s claims that she felt like a prisoner in the palace, telling Inside Edition, “it struck me that a lot of this was exaggeration.”

“She says she had her passport taken off her, as though she was a prisoner, and yet she goes off to New York on a private jet for a baby shower. She's out and about,” he said.

Meghan and Harry have now built a whole new life for themselves in California.

“Diana, ironically, would have been quite envious of her,” Morton said of Markle.

Despite being in the public eye and drama that has occurred since announcing her engagement to Harry, Morton says that Markle’s life is a “happy ending.”

“I think that she's now a mother, two beautiful children, one who we've yet to see, and she found the man of her dreams. So, for her, there is a happy ending,” he said.

