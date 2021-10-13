Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hoping to make "an impact" in their new role as global "impact partners" with a sustainable investment firm, according to a published report.

The couple made the official announcement on Tuesday on the Archewell Foundation website.

"We believe it’s time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone. We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face," they wrote.

"When we invest in each other we change the world…Be it through the investment of time (as with mentoring), investment in community (as with volunteering), or the investment of funds (for those who have the means to), our choices—of how and where we put our energy—define us as a global community."

The financial service company Ethic, founded in 2015, said it “believes that capital markets can be a powerful force for good,” and also shared the news of its new partnership with the Duke, 37, and Duchess, 40, on their website.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a lot of values with us, and we suspect, with many of you as well. That’s why we’re so excited that they’re joining us as impact partners,” the company wrote.

“They’re deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time—such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights, and strengthening democracy—and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected. So much so, in fact, that they became investors in Ethic earlier this year and have investments managed by Ethic as well,”

In a New York Times interview, the couple spoke about some of their goals for making sustainable investing mainstream.

“My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’” Meghan said. They were introduced to Ethic by friends, she said.

They told the news outlet that they are hoping that their involvement with Ethic will encourage a younger generation to be "more deliberate in their choices and conscious of investing in sustainable companies,” Harper’s Bazaar reported.

