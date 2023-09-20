Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero Travels Underwater in $3.5 Million Private Submersible

Investigative
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:47 PM PDT, September 20, 2023

“I feel as though our program is impeccably safe,” submersible owner Carl Allen says. “It is expensive, it is resourceful, but look, we're explorers.”

Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero traveled 300 feet under the sea in a submersible.

Triton, the $3.5 million submersible, is owned by multi-millionaire Carl Allen of Allen Explorations.

Guerrero’s journey began after landing at Walker’s Cay, Allen’s private-owned island in The Bahamas.

Before Guerrero could begin her underwater exploration, there was a mandatory safety briefing with the crew.

While deep under water, Guerrero says she couldn’t help but thinking about what it must have been like for the five crew members aboard the OceanGate Titan on its ill-fated mission to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

Allen reassured Guerrero that Triton is equipped with various safety measures, including a chase vessel that’s able to stay in communication with the submersible and another feature that can safely bring the Triton back to the surface even if their pilot were to become incapacitated. 

“I feel as though our program is impeccably safe,” Allen says. “I’m very proud to say, so far, we’ve been perfectly safe."

The dive to the ocean floor took roughly 40 minutes, and once Guerrero got to enjoy the views of the ocean floor, they began a slow ascent back to the surface.

Allen says he hopes the unsuccessful OceanGate dive doesn’t scare people off from taking on underwater explorations. 

“There’s very few of us that do this,” Allen says. “It is expensive, it is resourceful, but look, we're explorers.” 

Related Stories

Robbers Make Off With $300,000 Aston Martin After Following Man Home
Are Some Daycare Workers Dosing Kids With Antihistamines?
‘Bad Girls Club’ Alum Morgan Osman Goes on Rant on Plane
Wrestlers Take Over Japanese Bullet TrainOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children
Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children
1

Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children

Crime
Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled
Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled
2

Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled

Health
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops
3

Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents
4

Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents

Crime
25-Year-Old Florida Man Speaks Out After Being Lost at Sea for Over 30 Hours
25-Year-Old Florida Man Speaks Out After Being Lost at Sea for Over 30 Hours
5

25-Year-Old Florida Man Speaks Out After Being Lost at Sea for Over 30 Hours

Human Interest
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard
6

Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard

Human Interest