Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero traveled 300 feet under the sea in a submersible.

Triton, the $3.5 million submersible, is owned by multi-millionaire Carl Allen of Allen Explorations.

Guerrero’s journey began after landing at Walker’s Cay, Allen’s private-owned island in The Bahamas.

Before Guerrero could begin her underwater exploration, there was a mandatory safety briefing with the crew.

While deep under water, Guerrero says she couldn’t help but thinking about what it must have been like for the five crew members aboard the OceanGate Titan on its ill-fated mission to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

Allen reassured Guerrero that Triton is equipped with various safety measures, including a chase vessel that’s able to stay in communication with the submersible and another feature that can safely bring the Triton back to the surface even if their pilot were to become incapacitated.

“I feel as though our program is impeccably safe,” Allen says. “I’m very proud to say, so far, we’ve been perfectly safe."

The dive to the ocean floor took roughly 40 minutes, and once Guerrero got to enjoy the views of the ocean floor, they began a slow ascent back to the surface.

Allen says he hopes the unsuccessful OceanGate dive doesn’t scare people off from taking on underwater explorations.

“There’s very few of us that do this,” Allen says. “It is expensive, it is resourceful, but look, we're explorers.”