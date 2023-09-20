Robbers Make Off With $300,000 Aston Martin After Following Driver Home and Attacking Him in His Garage

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:54 AM PDT, September 20, 2023

The carjacking happened in the upscale Connecticut town of Westport, about an hour outside New York City.

A helpless homeowner is recovering after being attacked and then robbed in his own garage.

The carjacking happened in the upscale Connecticut town of Westport, about an hour outside New York City.

Cops say that the two suspects targeted the victim after spotting him driving his luxury Aston Martin sports car.

The men followed the unsuspecting driver home, according to police, and once he had parked his vehicle they moved in on their victim. 

The driver put up a fight but one of the bandits managed to get him in a chokehold and then started pummeling the man, punching him over and over.

Video shows the moment the driver's wife comes to find her beaten husband and lets out a bloodcurdling scream. 

The terrifying ordeal is believed to be part of a new disturbing trend of follow-home robberies.

In Los Angeles, a mom keyed in the code to her front gate, unaware that two punks had followed her home.

Once she thinks she is safely in her driveway the two robbers pounced and grabbed her bag. 

In another follow-home theft, a victim got their $18,000 Rolex watch swiped off their wrist.

Police say that drivers should take note of anyone following them, and if they are concerned, they should lock their car doors and stay inside their vehicle while calling for help.

As for the Aston Martin, police said they located the vehicle along with multiple other stolen automobiles and arrested two men, one of whom is just 16.

 

Related Stories

Video Shows Ruthless Robbers Ransack Wig Shop for Cancer Patients
Los Angeles Officials Plan to Crack Down on ‘Flash Mob’ Robberies
Smash-and-Grab Thieves Steal Nearly $1M Worth of Jewelry in California
California Nordstrom Rack Hit Twice By Mob of Robbers: CopsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children
Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children
1

Lindsay Clancy Murder Trial: Former Neighbors Recall Happy Family, Doting Dad Always Playing With His Children

Crime
Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled
Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled
2

Thousands Claim Their New COVID-19 Booster Shot Appointment Was Canceled

Health
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops
3

Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say Cops

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents
Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents
4

Bryan Kohberger Trial: Kaylee Goncalves Fought Killer After Waking Up to Madison Mogen Murder, Say Parents

Crime
25-Year-Old Florida Man Speaks Out After Being Lost at Sea for Over 30 Hours
25-Year-Old Florida Man Speaks Out After Being Lost at Sea for Over 30 Hours
5

25-Year-Old Florida Man Speaks Out After Being Lost at Sea for Over 30 Hours

Human Interest
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard
Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard
6

Las Vegas Family Claims They Saw 2 Aliens in Their Backyard

Human Interest