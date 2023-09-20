Robbers Make Off With $300,000 Aston Martin After Following Driver Home and Attacking Him in His Garage

A helpless homeowner is recovering after being attacked and then robbed in his own garage.

The carjacking happened in the upscale Connecticut town of Westport, about an hour outside New York City.

Cops say that the two suspects targeted the victim after spotting him driving his luxury Aston Martin sports car.

The men followed the unsuspecting driver home, according to police, and once he had parked his vehicle they moved in on their victim.

The driver put up a fight but one of the bandits managed to get him in a chokehold and then started pummeling the man, punching him over and over.

Video shows the moment the driver's wife comes to find her beaten husband and lets out a bloodcurdling scream.

The terrifying ordeal is believed to be part of a new disturbing trend of follow-home robberies.

In Los Angeles, a mom keyed in the code to her front gate, unaware that two punks had followed her home.

Once she thinks she is safely in her driveway the two robbers pounced and grabbed her bag.

In another follow-home theft, a victim got their $18,000 Rolex watch swiped off their wrist.

Police say that drivers should take note of anyone following them, and if they are concerned, they should lock their car doors and stay inside their vehicle while calling for help.

As for the Aston Martin, police said they located the vehicle along with multiple other stolen automobiles and arrested two men, one of whom is just 16.