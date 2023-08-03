Cameras caught an incredibly brazen heist that took place in broad daylight recently in Irvine, California.

In just 60 seconds, thieves walked away with nearly a million dollars in jewelry which they carted away in garbage cans.

The shaken store owner of Jewels by Alan spoke to Inside Edition and is reliving the trauma.

“I was standing there watching these two women on the floor, and they jumped over them and broke the glass and glass was showering over them. I was just so worried that they would be in bad shape,” he recalled.

Police are investigating if the robbery could be related to other smash-and-grabs in Orange County.

The day before Jewels by Alan was robbed, another heist took place when a team of thieves, also using trash cans for their loot, robbed a mall jewelry store causing shoppers to run for their lives.

At a third heist in Orange County, days before the mall and Jewels from Alan were robbed, a team of thieves robbed another store and used similar trash cans.

Smash-and-grabs at jewelry stores have increased 99 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to Jewelers Security Alliance.