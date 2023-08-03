Could Team of Thieves Who Stole $1M in Jewels Be Part of a String of Robberies in Southern California?

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:22 AM PDT, August 3, 2023

The shaken store owner of Jewels by Alan spoke to Inside Edition and is reliving the trauma.

Cameras caught an incredibly brazen heist that took place in broad daylight recently in Irvine, California.

In just 60 seconds, thieves walked away with nearly a million dollars in jewelry which they carted away in garbage cans.  

The shaken store owner of Jewels by Alan spoke to Inside Edition and is reliving the trauma.

“I was standing there watching these two women on the floor, and they jumped over them and broke the glass and glass was showering over them. I was just so worried that they would be in bad shape,” he recalled.

Police are investigating if the robbery could be related to other smash-and-grabs in Orange County.

The day before Jewels by Alan was robbed, another heist took place when a team of thieves, also using trash cans for their loot, robbed a mall jewelry store causing shoppers to run for their lives.

At a third heist in Orange County, days before the mall and Jewels from Alan were robbed, a team of thieves robbed another store and used similar trash cans.

Smash-and-grabs at jewelry stores have increased 99 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to Jewelers Security Alliance.

Related Stories

The Art of the Steal: How a Dali Drawing Was Snatched from a Jail
Why Pirates Hijacked the New York City Radio Airwaves From a Ship Off the Coast of Long Island
1972: Events and Moments, Including the Heist That Inspired 'Dog Day Afternoon'
How Thieves Who Stole $1 Million Worth of Tiffany's Jewels in 1994 Were CaughtCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Assistant Principal's Son Named in Alleged Sexual Assault of Teen That School Staffers Failed to Report: Cops
Assistant Principal's Son Named in Alleged Sexual Assault of Teen That School Staffers Failed to Report: Cops
1

Assistant Principal's Son Named in Alleged Sexual Assault of Teen That School Staffers Failed to Report: Cops

Crime
Lizzo Speaks Out After Lawsuit Filed by Dancers, 1 of Whom Tells Inside Edition 'Dream Job' Was a 'Nightmare'
Lizzo Speaks Out After Lawsuit Filed by Dancers, 1 of Whom Tells Inside Edition 'Dream Job' Was a 'Nightmare'
2

Lizzo Speaks Out After Lawsuit Filed by Dancers, 1 of Whom Tells Inside Edition 'Dream Job' Was a 'Nightmare'

Entertainment
Real Estate Agent Who Chugged Milk Out of the Carton at Client's House Fined $15,000
Real Estate Agent Who Chugged Milk Out of the Carton at Client's House Fined $15,000
3

Real Estate Agent Who Chugged Milk Out of the Carton at Client's House Fined $15,000

Offbeat
Restaurant Uses Apple AirTags and Teddy Bear Inside Decoy Safe to Help Police Catch Suspected Burglar
Restaurant Uses Apple AirTags and Teddy Bear Inside Decoy Safe to Help Police Catch Suspected Burglar
4

Restaurant Uses Apple AirTags and Teddy Bear Inside Decoy Safe to Help Police Catch Suspected Burglar

Crime
New York Man Accuses Taco Bell of False Advertising for Crunchwraps, Mexican Pizzas in Lawsuit
New York Man Accuses Taco Bell of False Advertising for Crunchwraps, Mexican Pizzas in Lawsuit
5

New York Man Accuses Taco Bell of False Advertising for Crunchwraps, Mexican Pizzas in Lawsuit

Offbeat