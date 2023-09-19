Video captured a passenger going on an expletive-filled rant, yelling at other passengers on an airplane.

The foul-mouthed passenger was Morgan Osman, 35, who appeared in the fifth season of Oxygen’s reality show “Bad Girls Club.”

Osman seemed to relish the attention on the plane, telling a passenger recording the incident, “film me, I’m Instagram famous.”

Osman confirmed her identity on Instagram, but disputes what happened.

“I didn’t get kicked off, I asked to leave instead of it turning violent,” Osman posted.

Osman’s actions are reminding people of passenger Tiffany Gomas, who was filmed having a meltdown over a passenger that was “not real.”