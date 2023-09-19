Video Captures ‘Bad Girls Club’ Alum Morgan Osman Going on Foul-Mouthed Rant on Plane
“Film me, I’m Instagram famous,” Morgan Osman told a passenger recording the incident.
Video captured a passenger going on an expletive-filled rant, yelling at other passengers on an airplane.
The foul-mouthed passenger was Morgan Osman, 35, who appeared in the fifth season of Oxygen’s reality show “Bad Girls Club.”
Osman seemed to relish the attention on the plane, telling a passenger recording the incident, “film me, I’m Instagram famous.”
Osman confirmed her identity on Instagram, but disputes what happened.
“I didn’t get kicked off, I asked to leave instead of it turning violent,” Osman posted.
Osman’s actions are reminding people of passenger Tiffany Gomas, who was filmed having a meltdown over a passenger that was “not real.”
