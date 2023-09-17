Woman Buys $6,200 Designer Wedding Dress at Goodwill for $25
“It is just stunning,” Emmali Osterhoudt says.
One young woman hit the fashion jackpot after finding a couture wedding gown at a Goodwill store.
Emmali Osterhoudt was about to leave the store when she checked the sales rack. When she got home, she learned that the dress was made by Galia Lahav, one of the world’s most in-demand wedding designers.
Osterhoudt paid $25 for her find. The dress retails for $6,200.
The full-time nursing student has no plans to get married any time soon.
“It’s gonna sit in a dark, secluded area of my closet so it doesn't change color, and whenever I do get married, I’d love to still wear this dress,” Osterhoudt tells Inside Edition.
Beyonce wore a sheer Galia Lahav piece to her Oscar party.
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was wearing a dress by the renowned designer when she tied the knot, as well as Paris Hilton when she got married.
Inside Edition went to the Galia Lahav SOHO Boutique in New York City stocked with wedding gowns, including the dress Osterhoudt found.
“It’s fascinating to me that Emily found this dress at Goodwill for $25,” Galia Lahav senior director Terry Hall says.
