A young woman who earned the notorious title “Queen of Chaos” due to her numerous run-ins with the law is opening up about her mistakes.

Rayanna Bell Brock, 23, has had 10 mugshots taken, and faced charges like shoplifting, stalking, contempt of court and criminal mischief. Brock tells Inside Edition that in one incident, she had robbed a state trooper and stole his hat and a taser.

Brock smiled in most of her mugshot photos.

“I feel like, like my first mugshot that I took, I was just a kid and I just kept doing it and some of the guards were cool about it. Some of them would just give me that look like ‘girl stop,’” Brock says.

Brock, who lives in Kentucky, says she is embracing her past.

The young woman blames drugs for a lot of her arrests, like when she stole a firearm out of someone’s car for “no reason at all.”

“I was just completely out of my mind that night,” Brock says.

But, Brock says her life of crime is over.

“It definitely has to be. I haven’t gotten in trouble in a while. I’ve literally fought my way to go down the right path and to turn my life around. It was hard,” Brock says.

Brock is running a home-renovation business with her boyfriend.