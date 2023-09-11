A lucky Kentucky couple was able to use Sirius XM radio to track down their stolen car with a very important item sitting in it.

Sondra Combs and her husband, Ronald Combs, were leaving a restaurant when they found out their car was gone, according to WYMT.

“We walked outside and I looked at the parking lot, and I looked at everybody and said, ‘Where is my car.’ And then assumed that it had been stolen,” Sondra told the outlet.

The Combs family was upset that their car had been stolen but they were having a harder time with losing what was in the car, Ronald’s prosthetic arm, according to WYMT.

“I actually cried because the car is replaceable, I don’t know if we would ever be able to replace his arm, if that was stolen. $100,000 is hard to come up with,” Sondra told WYMT.

Ronald, who is the Perry County magistrate, called friends, police and the mayor for help finding the car. Luckily for them, the conversation with the mayor helped them remember that they could track their Sirius XM radio in their car.

The Lexington Police Department helped the Combs track down their car and found it just down the street from where it was stolen.

“It is not wrecked, it is not destroyed and when he called us he said, ‘We found the car and from what it looks like, the arm’s in the backseat.’ It actually puts chill bumps down my arm because that’s phenomenal,” Sondra told WYMT.

The family told the outlet the thieves took a few dollars and some personal items that were in the car but were glad that the arm returned to its rightful owner.