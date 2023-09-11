Deputy Shoots to Death Dispatcher Girlfriend, Then Turns Gun on Himself in Murder-Suicide, Police Say
An Alabama sheriff's department is in mourning after a deputy shot to death his girlfriend, who was a dispatcher on the force, and then fatally shot himself, authorities said.
An Alabama sheriff's department is reeling after one of its K-9 officers shot to death his girlfriend, who was a dispatcher on the force, and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office has been shaken to its "very core" after Deputy Kenneth Booth, 28, pulled a gun during an argument with girlfriend Lexi White, 23 and shot her to death in a common area of a resort on Alabama's Gulf Coast, the department said.
Booth then shot himself, authorities said. Their bodies were found by Orange Police Department officers who responded to calls of shots fired at 2:45 a.m. Thursday inside the vacation complex, police said.
White had been with the sheriff's department since she was 16, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a statement.
“Our family here at the Sheriff’s Office is devastated. We are all in shock and saddened to our very core,” Gentry said. “Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved. I would ask that everyone join me in praying for the families, and for everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office.”
White was a dispatch shift supervisor who had worked with the department's youth program since she was a teen.
“She was a charter member in our Youth Leadership Academy, and was involved in every one after that, either as a participant, or coach,” the sheriff said. “There are not enough words to express what she and her family mean to me. I am literally heartbroken. I feel like Lexi is one of my own kids.”
An investigation is ongoing.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
'One Chip Challenge' Company Recalls Ultra-Spicy Chip 1 Week After Sudden Death of 14-Year-Old BoyNews
Restless Residents Join in Manhunt as Search for Escaped Murderer Enters Day 9Crime
He Was 14 When He Murdered His Parents, Younger Siblings & Infant Brother. Now He Will Serve Life in Prison.Crime
Florida Twins, 4, Die In Each Other's Arms After Becoming Trapped in Cedar Toy ChestNews
Convicted Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Escaped by 'Crab Walking' Up Walls, Which Is Very Hard to DoCrime
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Will We Be Seeing More Mask Mandates?Health
College Professor With Fetish Paints Female Students in Clown Make-up, Shoves Pie in Their FacesCrime
14-Year-Old Dies After Eating Extremely Spicy Chip in Viral 'One Chip Challenge' Dare, Family SaysNews
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September AuctionHuman Interest