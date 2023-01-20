Alabama Man Kills His Wife, 2 Kids, Then Himself in a Suspected Murder-Suicide

Crime
parked Murfreesboro TN Police Department police car
Twitter/Murfreesboro TN Police Department
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:28 PM PST, January 20, 2023

Jamie Lepore, 46, killed his wife, Jennifer Lepore, 43, and their two children, ages 9 and 11, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.

A family of four is dead after an Alabama man is suspected to have killed his wife and two children before killing himself.

Madison County deputies responded to a welfare check late on Jan.18 to find Jennifer Lepore, 43, dead in the home, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement was unable to locate Jennifer’s husband, Jamie Lepore, 46, and the couple’s two children at the home around the time, authorities said. 

Investigators “were able to determine a possible location” of the three family members in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, police said. Officers in the Murfreesboro Police Department were dispatched to that location on Jan.19, reported Madison County authorities. 

As officers spoke to tenants outside a residence, a gunshot was heard inside the home. When police entered they found the three family members dead, according to the Murfreesboro Police

Police believe that Jamie shot his two children, Sean,11, and Jesse, 9, before shooting himself, the Madison County Sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the details and the timeline of what occurred. 

"It is truly a tragic situation to lose an entire family, especially in this manner. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. 

