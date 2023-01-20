The four University of Idaho students slain in November were attacked with such force that there was significant blood, spatter, and castoff throughout the Idaho home where the bodies were found, according to court records.

Inside Edition Digital obtained the requests for search warrants for murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's property that law enforcement at Washington State University submitted to a judge after Kohberger's December arrest in Pennsylvania, six weeks after the murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The sworn statement that Sgt. Dustin Baker of the Moscow Police Department provided in hopes of securing a search warrant for both the home and office of Kohberger contains details of the crime scene that were previously unknown.

“As I approached the room, I could see a body, later identified as Kernodle's, laying on the floor. Kernodle was deceased with wounds which appeared to have been caused by an edged weapon,” reads the affidavit.

“Also in the room was a male, layer identified as Ethan Chapin, hereafter, Chapin. Chapin was also deceased with wounds later determined (Autopsy Report provided by Spokane County Medical Examiner Veena Singh dated December 15, 2022) to be caused by “sharp-force injuries.”

The report goes on to detail what Baker saw on the third floor.

Read: Search Warrant for Bryan Kohberger's Property

“As I entered this bedroom, I could see two females in the single bed in the room. Both Goncalves and Mogen were deceased with visible stab wounds. I was later advised by [Idaho State Police] investigators they located a tan leather knife sheathed laying on the bed next to Mogen's right side (when viewed from the door).”

The murder scene is revisited later in the document, when Baker explains why he wishes to search the Kohberger apartment.

“The King Road residence contained a significant amount of blood from the victims including spatter and castoff (blood stain pattern resulting from blood drops released from object due to its motion) which, based on my training, makes it likely that this evidence was transferred to Kohberger’s person, clothing, or shoes.”

The search of Kohberger's apartment turned up: one nitrate-type black glove, one Walmart receipt with one Dickies, two Marshall’s receipts, a dust container from “Bissell Power Force” vacuum, eight possible hair strands, one “Fire TV” stick with cord/plug, one possible animal hair strand, three possible hairs, one computer tower, one collection of dark spot that was collected without testing, two cuttings from an uncased pillow that had a reddish-brown stain and two top and bottom of mattress cover packaged separately, both labeled, multiple stains.

The initial affidavit filed in Idaho redacted much of the information about the crime scene, which police were not alerted to until about eight hours after the killings.

A source tells Inside Edition Digital that the two surviving roommates called Chapin’s two siblings, who also attend the University of Idaho, to the home before calling police.

Chapin’s mother noted last week that two of her family’s vehicles were with Kohberger’s legal team. The MPD seized all the cars parked at the residence when they responded to the initial 911 call to examine them for any possible evidence before turning them over to the defense.

“For an update, anything we/Ethan had is not frozen with the defense,” said Stacy Chapin in a statement on social media. “For us, it involves two vehicles, E’s belonging, and a nice set of golf clubs.”

Kohberger, 28, is currently behind bars at the Latah County Detention Center. He is not due back in court until June. A public defender assigned to Kohberger's case after his arrest in Pennsylvania said that he maintains his innocence.

