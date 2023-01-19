The search warrants obtained by authorities in Washington in the Bryan Kohberger murder investigation were unsealed on Wednesday.

Inside Edition Digital obtained a copy of the warrants, which uncovered hair, possible animal hair, and a pillow with a reddish-brown stain from Kohberger's apartment.

The time stamp on the warrants shows that the applications were submitted just a few minutes after Kohberger's arrest in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30.

The warrants are for Kohberger's apartment on the Washington State University campus as well as the office he shared with two other teaching assistants.

The search warrants were granted, and according to police ultimately turned up one nitrate-type black glove, one Walmart receipt with one Dickies, two Marshall’s receipts, a dust container from “Bissell Power Force” vacuum, eight possible hair strands, one “Fire TV” stick with cord/plug, one possible animal hair strand, three possible hairs, one computer tower, one collection of dark spot that was collected without testing, two cuttings from an uncased pillow that had a reddish-brown stain and two top and bottom of mattress cover packaged separately, both labeled, multiple stains.

BRYAN KOHBERGER SEARCH WARRANT

The affidavits allege that officers believed Kohberger planned to return to school after the winter break.

Law enforcement asked that the court not consider the DNA evidence that allegedly links Kohberger to the knife sheath found at the scene, saying: “The reason for this request is that if the DNA test results are held inadmissible at some point, such a ruling would not impact the finding of probable cause for this warrant, so long as this court is satisfied as to probable cause regardless of the DNA test result.”

Authorities say they were able to match Kohberger's DNA to the leather sheath at the scene after pulling trash from outside his Pennsylvania home, so this request means that even if a judge rules that the DNA was obtained unlawfully or potentially tainted, the warrant would still stand and the evidence collected would remain admissible in court.

Kohberger and his team have also been looking at the evidence in the case and were seen at the home where the murders took place just a few days after his arrest.

He is currently being held without bail at the Latah County Detention Denter ahead of his next hearing in June, at which time he will be formally indicted on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

His previous public defender has said that Kohberger maintains his innocence.

