Tennessee Dad and 9-Year-Old Son Die After Jet Ski Slams Into Barge

News
Cheatham Lake
Tennessee's Cheatham Lake.U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 11:34 AM PDT, September 11, 2023

After a jet ski crashed into a barge on Tennessee's Cheatham Lake, rescuers searched for hours for a 9-year-old boy thrown into the water. His father was pronounced dead at the scene.

A father and son have died after their jet ski collided with a barge Saturday night on a Tennessee lake, authorities said.

The father, 36-year-old Steven White, was killed, and his body pulled out of the water after impact, officials said. His son's body wasn't found until Sunday evening, nearly 24 hours after the crash, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Searchers spent hours combing Cheatham Lake near Nashville. 

The father and son were both wearing life vests, the agency said.

The boy’s mother had waited and wept while divers and boats searched for her son, WSAV-TV reported.

“She’s down there waiting for her little boy,” Mary Felts, a Cheatham County resident, said during the search. “She won’t leave until they find him.”

Rescue crews worked until 1 a.m. Sunday, and then resumed their search at daylight. They located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m., the agency reported.

Related Stories

2 Missing Children Presumed Dead After Father Drowns Trying to Save Them at California Beach
Father of 7 Drowns Trying to Save 2 of His Children Swept Out to Sea
Dad Drowns Trying to Save 3-Year-Old Son Who Fell Into Lake on Father's Day Weekend
Three-Year-Old Drowns After Stepfather Repeatedly Throws Her Into PoolNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

'One Chip Challenge' Company Recalls Ultra-Spicy Chip 1 Week After Sudden Death of 14-Year-Old Boy
'One Chip Challenge' Company Recalls Ultra-Spicy Chip 1 Week After Sudden Death of 14-Year-Old Boy
1

'One Chip Challenge' Company Recalls Ultra-Spicy Chip 1 Week After Sudden Death of 14-Year-Old Boy

News
Restless Residents Join in Manhunt as Search for Escaped Murderer Enters Day 9
Restless Residents Join in Manhunt as Search for Escaped Murderer Enters Day 9
2

Restless Residents Join in Manhunt as Search for Escaped Murderer Enters Day 9

Crime
He Was 14 When He Murdered His Parents, Younger Siblings & Infant Brother. Now He Will Serve Life in Prison.
He Was 14 When He Murdered His Parents, Younger Siblings & Infant Brother. Now He Will Serve Life in Prison.
3

He Was 14 When He Murdered His Parents, Younger Siblings & Infant Brother. Now He Will Serve Life in Prison.

Crime
Florida Twins, 4, Die In Each Other's Arms After Becoming Trapped in Cedar Toy Chest
Florida Twins, 4, Die In Each Other's Arms After Becoming Trapped in Cedar Toy Chest
4

Florida Twins, 4, Die In Each Other's Arms After Becoming Trapped in Cedar Toy Chest

News
Convicted Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Escaped by 'Crab Walking' Up Walls, Which Is Very Hard to Do
Convicted Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Escaped by 'Crab Walking' Up Walls, Which Is Very Hard to Do
5

Convicted Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Escaped by 'Crab Walking' Up Walls, Which Is Very Hard to Do

Crime
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Will We Be Seeing More Mask Mandates?
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Will We Be Seeing More Mask Mandates?
6

As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Will We Be Seeing More Mask Mandates?

Health
College Professor With Fetish Paints Female Students in Clown Make-up, Shoves Pie in Their Faces
College Professor With Fetish Paints Female Students in Clown Make-up, Shoves Pie in Their Faces
7

College Professor With Fetish Paints Female Students in Clown Make-up, Shoves Pie in Their Faces

Crime
14-Year-Old Dies After Eating Extremely Spicy Chip in Viral 'One Chip Challenge' Dare, Family Says
14-Year-Old Dies After Eating Extremely Spicy Chip in Viral 'One Chip Challenge' Dare, Family Says
8

14-Year-Old Dies After Eating Extremely Spicy Chip in Viral 'One Chip Challenge' Dare, Family Says

News
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction
Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction
9

Painting Bought at a Thrift Store for $4 Is Estimated to Sell for Up to $250,000 in September Auction

Human Interest