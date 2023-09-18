A missing Maine man was found safe in his pickup truck after being trapped for two days in a muddy, wooded area.

Robert Brown, 65, was reported missing early Friday morning by his wife after she last saw him Thursday when he dropped her off at work in Rochester, New Hampshire, 15 miles away from their home in Sanford, Maine, according to Sanford Police.

Investigators attempted to ping his phone to locate Brown but the device was dead, WMUR reported.

Two days after his disappearance, Brown was found stuck in his truck by citizens walking through a wooded area in Dover, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Dover authorities say they received the call from two hunters who found the vehicle, WMUR reported.

“The hunters had already found the vehicle, but we came here and saw the tracks had gone down the hill and then came over the hill and could see the vehicle down the bottom of the hill down there,” Dover Fire Department Lieutenant, Patrick Simmons, told WMUR. “It wasn't on its side. It was just upright, but on the driver's side leaning downhill.”

Brown was safely removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police say the case remains under investigation.