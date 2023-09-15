14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Murder After Chasing and Stabbing Teacher With Scissors, Police Say

Crime
Teacher Stabbed
Bright Horizons Center in Deerfield Beach, Florida.Bright Horizons School
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:50 AM PDT, September 15, 2023

A 14-year-old Florida boy is in juvenile detention after police say he attacked a teacher with scissors and stabbed her in the ear.

The boy is a student at Bright Horizons Center in Deerfield Beach, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The school specializes in treating special needs students, its website says.

The teen is in juvenile detention and has been charged with attempted felony murder, authorities said. Prosecutors said during a Wednesday court hearing that they are considering charging the 14-year-old as an adult.

The student was described as six feet tall and weighing 300 pounds. He allegedly cut and stabbed an instructor with scissors and chased her down a hallway, authorities said.

“We have one of our teachers that was attacked, chased and stabbed,” Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union told WSVN-TV.

“There was blood in the hall. It was a very traumatizing, violent attack,” she said.

The school district issued a statement saying, "No other students or staff were involved in the incident. The school's administration is cooperating fully with the investigation."

Staff restrained the student until deputies arrived, authorities said. 

The teacher, who was not identified, was treated at a local hospital, where she received multiple stitches, authorities said.

She is recuperating at home.

