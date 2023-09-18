The F-35 steath fighter jet is apparently so stealth the military needs help in finding one of its $80 million war planes that is flying without a pilot somewhere over South Carolina.

After its pilot ejected because of a "mishap," the F-35 fighter jet was left on autopilot Sunday, the military said.

The pilot, who was unidentified, was in an F-35 from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. He was taken to a local medical center, where his condition was stabilized, said Jeremy Huggins, a spokesman for Joint Base Charleston.

"If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600," the base posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The announcement promped widespread head-scratching and mockery on social media.

"How in the hell do you lose an F-35?" GOP Rep. Nancy Mace posted. "How is there not a tracking device and we’re asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in?"

Another post said, "I suggest they put up some ... flyers."

A fake eBay listing also went up, offering the F-35 for sale with a price tag of $80 million, plus $5.50 for shipping and handling.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 Lightning II is advertised as the "most lethal fighter aircraft in the world," able to fly at more than 1,000 mph with stealth features that allow it to travel without enemy detection.

Why the pilot needed to parachute from the aircraft was not explained by the military.