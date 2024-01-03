Travelers aboard luxury cruise ships faced bumpy waters as they made their way through what is considered the most dangerous voyage in the world through the Drake Passage.

Video captured aboard one luxury cruise ship showed how dangerous the trek can be. Tall waves hit the boat and furniture slid across the flooded deck.

Drake Passage is considered one of the most treacherous bodies of water in the world and is the point where the Pacific, Atlantic, and Antarctic oceans all meet.

Travel influencer Garrett Talcott was trying to enjoy dinner on a cruise ship last month as the ship made the bumpy ride through the passage.

“I was literally grabbing everything on the table and trying to manage. If I want to eat, how am I going to do this," Talcott says.

The choppy ride continued as Talcott attempted to stay upright on his way back to his room.

“The ship was tilted on its side, the ship director said it was anywhere from 100 to 110 miles an hour which are definitely hurricane speed winds," Talcott tells Inside Edition.

Another passenger, Alyssa Ramos, experienced a similar situation while on a cruise ship last year passing through Drake Passage but decided to make the most of it.

Ramos and other passengers decided to participate in the “Drake Passage Slide,” where you lay down and slide along the deck as the waves rock the ship back and forth.

"It's just a really unsettling feeling because you're going up and down like a ride that makes your stomach drop and then you're going side to side,” Ramos tells Inside Edition.

In 2022 a 62-year-old woman died while aboard a ship traveling through the passage after a wave smashed her cabin window, causing her to be hit by the glass shards. Her husband was also in the room but survived the tragic incident.