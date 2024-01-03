The bodies of dozens of dead dogs have been found dumped inside Kentucky’s Daniel Boone National Forest, according to a report.

News outlet WKYT found in an investigation that the bodies of dozens of dead dogs have been discovered on federally managed land in southern Kentucky.

A U.S. Forest Service spokesperson confirmed the discovery of the dead dogs to WKYT, and the news outlet says that “animal advocates believe it is part of an operation that has continued for months, evidenced by the number of dog bodies found in different locations and in various states of decomposition.”

WKYT says a property owner placed a camera in the area and that he first stumbled upon decaying dog carcasses in that area over the summer, shortly after he bought land that abuts the national forest.

The property owner also says that his cameras also recorded a pickup truck on Dec. 20 with what appeared to be dog carcasses in the bed, according to WKYT.

WKTY’s Garrett Wymer searched the area with the property owner and they are said to have found the bodies of dozens of dead dogs dumped and scattered over a leafy hillside.

“Some were in trash bags; others were rotting out in the open. Some had only teeth and bones visible; others had fur or even collars still identifiable. The decomposition also produced a noticeable odor when the wind caught it,” Wymer’s report said. “Farther up the hill - just past the concrete figures of angels eerily guarding a small cemetery - another, less-hallowed graveyard was visible right out in the open. Amid animal skulls and bones, the bodies of seven dogs had been thrown out behind some trees where the road dead ends.”

The bodies of those seven dogs appear to match those seen in the truck bed in the surveillance images taken December 20.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to U.S. Forest Service and Kentucky State Police for more information and comment on this matter and has not heard back.