Elderly Couple Rescued After Motorhome Catches Fire in Catskills

News
Elderly Couple Rescued After Motorhome Catches Fire in Catskills
New York State Police
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:10 AM PST, January 2, 2024

“The quick actions of the state troopers undoubtedly saved the lives of this family, preventing a tragic ending, giving them a chance to celebrate the upcoming New Year,” police said in a statement.

An elderly couple is lucky to be alive after their motorhome caught fire on a New York thruway just days before the new year, according to police.

Raymond J. Hanas, 82, and his partner, Patricia A. Grabley, 81, both of Lake George, NY, suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation when their motorhome caught fire on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2023, New York State Police said in a press release.

The couple’s 2005 Allegro Motor Home was towing a 2018 Jeep and had experienced a mechanical failure, causing it to become fully engulfed in flames more than 20 feet high in the town of Catskill, state police said.  

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

Cops said that the motorhome’s location and proximity to the guard rail blocked the door to the motor home, preventing the two elderly occupants from escaping.

Authorities quickly arrived on the scene and troopers “without any regard for their own safety,” broke a window out of the door using their baton and pulled the couple and their pets to safety through the window, the Times Union reported.

After being pulled from the motorhome the couple declined further medical treatment, police said.  

“The quick actions of the state troopers undoubtedly saved the lives of this family, preventing a tragic ending, giving them a chance to celebrate the upcoming New Year,” police said in a statement.

Related Stories

Teen Who Rescued Drowning Woman Gets Full Scholarship
NY Man Loses Tip of Nose After Brutal Road Rage Clash With Relative
Woman Speaks Out After Her Missing Grandfather Was Found Dead

 

Presents Pulled From Car in Ditch by Florida Firefighters and DeputiesHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis
For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis
1

For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Iowa Grandma’s Raunchy, But Nostalgic Carnation Milk Jingle Is a Hit on TikTok
Iowa Grandma’s Raunchy, But Nostalgic Carnation Milk Jingle Is a Hit on TikTok
2

Iowa Grandma’s Raunchy, But Nostalgic Carnation Milk Jingle Is a Hit on TikTok

Human Interest
Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It
Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It
3

Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It

Crime
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
4

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years

News
Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff
Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff
5

Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff

Crime