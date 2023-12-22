Woman Speaks Out After Her Missing Grandfather Was Found Dead

A woman is wanted by authorities after she was seen following an 88-year-old grandfather in a video where he was last seen alive.

Robert Isaacks appeared calm in Ring camera footage as he was followed by a mystery woman drinking from a coffee cup. Two hours later, she left through the backdoor of the home in Bandera, Texas, wearing a different shirt and gloves.

Two days later, the grandfather’s body was discovered 180 miles away wrapped in a tarp and bound by duct tape. His Jeep was found in Las Vegas.

Isaacks' granddaughter, Stephanie Holan, spoke with Inside Edition. Holan is a lawyer and has been doing her own investigation online.

“We don’t actually know when they met. We don’t know when their timelines crossed paths,” Holan says.

The woman has been identified by authorities as Freda Michelle Thomas. Police have issued a murder warrant for her arrest.

“Freda Michelle Thomas has a very extensive criminal history,” Holan says.

Court records show Thomas has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. A charge of assaulting a cop was dismissed.

Holan found photos of the suspect over several years showing how Thomas’ appearance has changed.

“She’s very frail and thin compared to other pictures of her,” Holan says.

The lawyer thinks her father, an Air Force veteran, may have been trying to help her. Blood was found on the floor of his garage.

“It’s just such a strange thing to mesh in my mind that this person who is big and strong, he was a veteran, he knew how to defend himself still fell prey to a crime like this,” Holan says.