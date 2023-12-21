At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 wounded after a gunman opened fire a university in the capital city of Prague in the Czech Republic.

The suspected gunman, a 24-year-old student at Charles University, according to reports, has been “eliminated,” authorities say. The shooter killed his father in their family home outside of Prague before the shooting rampage, a police officer with Interpol Prague said, according to The New York Times.

Video shows the shooter on a balcony. People fled as the shooting began. Some people huddled on a fourth-story ledge outside a building, hiding from the gunman who they were told was inside.

Most of the victims were killed at Charles University.

“Stay put… if you’re in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door. Turn off the lights,” staff were told in an email. Videos on social media showed students hiding as shots rung out.

The rampage occured near a Christmas shopping village popular with American tourists. The incident is sending jitters around the world. The number of Americans traveling to Europe for the holidays has increased by 21% over last year.

This is the Czech Republic’s deadliest mass shooting since the country emerged as an independent state in 1993.