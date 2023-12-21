24-Year-Old Prague University Mass Shooting Suspect Reportedly a Student at the School

News
shooter on balcony
Twitter/@RadioGenoa
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:52 PM PST, December 21, 2023

At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the Czech Republic’s deadliest mass shooting.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 wounded after a gunman opened fire a university in the capital city of Prague in the Czech Republic.

The suspected gunman, a 24-year-old student at Charles University, according to reports, has been “eliminated,” authorities say. The shooter killed his father in their family home outside of Prague before the shooting rampage, a police officer with Interpol Prague said, according to The New York Times.

Video shows the shooter on a balcony. People fled as the shooting began. Some people huddled on a fourth-story ledge outside a building, hiding from the gunman who they were told was inside.

Most of the victims were killed at Charles University.

“Stay put… if you’re in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door. Turn off the lights,” staff were told in an email. Videos on social media showed students hiding as shots rung out.

The rampage occured near a Christmas shopping village popular with American tourists. The incident is sending jitters around the world. The number of Americans traveling to Europe for the holidays has increased by 21% over last year.

This is the Czech Republic’s deadliest mass shooting since the country emerged as an independent state in 1993.

Related Stories

Virginia Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Stalking Mother of 2: Cops
Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Family After Alleging Son Was Pedophile
Ruby Franke Admits to 'Physical Torture,' Says She Bound, Starved Son
Deadly Earthquake Kills More than 120, Injures Over 700 in ChinaNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Expert Tips on What to Wear and What Not to Wear For Your Holiday Flight
Expert Tips on What to Wear and What Not to Wear For Your Holiday Flight
1

Expert Tips on What to Wear and What Not to Wear For Your Holiday Flight

Offbeat
How to Protect Yourself From Gift Card Scams This Holiday Season
How to Protect Yourself From Gift Card Scams This Holiday Season
2

How to Protect Yourself From Gift Card Scams This Holiday Season

Investigative
Teen Speaks Out After Jury Awards Her and Her Family $261 Million in ‘Take Care of Maya’ Case
Teen Speaks Out After Jury Awards Her and Her Family $261 Million in ‘Take Care of Maya’ Case
3

Teen Speaks Out After Jury Awards Her and Her Family $261 Million in ‘Take Care of Maya’ Case

News
Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
4

Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff

Crime
Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said
Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said
5

Virginia Pastor With Ties to Southern Baptist Convention Arrested for Stalking Mother of 2, Authorities Said

Crime
4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say
4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say
6

4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say

Crime