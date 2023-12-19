An Idaho man confessed to killing the family-of-four who lived downstairs from him in court on Monday.

Majorjon Kaylor, 32, entered a guilty plea to four counts of second-degree murder just days after prosecutors agreed to reduce those charges from first-degree murder as part of a plea deal.

A guilty plea advisory obtained by Inside Edition Digital shows that Kaylor acknowledged that he had read and understood the deal and agreed to the terms, which include a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the four murder counts to which he entered a guilty plea.

Prosecutors also agreed to drop a burglary charge in exchange for Kaylor's plea, according to the initial mediated settlement agreement, which the defendant, his lawyer, the prosecuting attorney and the judge all signed off on earlier this month.

This agreement was also approved by eight relatives of victims Kenna Guardipee, her father, Kenneth Guardipee, and her teenage sons Devin and Aiken Smith.

Kaylor is now set to be sentenced by a panel of judges on March 25, according to a court notice, and will remain in custody until that time.

The convicted killer first confessed to the murders multiple times on the night of his arrest.

Kaylor called 911 shortly after all four members of the Guardipee-Smith family were shot dead in June and said: “This is Majorjon Kaylor. I just went downstairs and executed a f***ing pedophile and his family,” prosecutors said in a motion last month.

The dispatcher then tried to clarify Kaylor's statement by asking if he shot someone, according to the motion, to which the suspect replied: "I shot four people they’re all dead."

A medical examination determined that both Kenna, 41, and Kenneth, 65 were likely shot in the chest and fell to the ground.

Once on the ground, both were shot in the head with a single bullet fired from a gun that appeared to be pressed directly to their temples, according to the medical examiner.

The killings occurred a few days after Kaylor's wife, Kaylie, indicated in a Facebook post that Devin Smith, 18, "had exposed himself, was shaking his penis, and masturbating through window in front of her and her juvenile daughters," according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Smith was the son of Kenna and grandson of Kenneth.

The police had responded to the incident and investigated, according to the affidavit of probable cause, but five days later Kaylor confronted Kenna and Kenneth about Devin.

Prosecutors said that after his arrest, Kaylor told detectives: “They were saying there’s nothing you can do about it, he [Devin] can do whatever he wants. They were smugger than f***. Like I -- there is no way to politely say like -- there was no remorse, there was no ‘we’re sorry’ or you know “yeah it’s problem we’re working on it.’ Nothing.”

Kaylor went on to claim that the boy's mother and grandfather told him that he could not do anything about it, according to prosecutors, at which point he told detectives: "So I did something about it."

After murdering Kenna and Kenneth, Kaylor then moved inside the house, where police believe he first killed 16-year-old Aiken Smith, who "was shot: point blank or near point blank range while lying on the floor in prone position" and finally Devin Smith.

Devin "had been shot multiple times from close range," and police believe that Kaylor "would have likely had to deliberately change magazines and/or reload magazines in order to continue shooting and discharge the number of rounds which were identified to have been fired during the homicide," says the affidavit.

Police also said that they found "both blood and tissue on the pistol, consistent with close range shot or shots."

Lawyers for Kaylor and prosecutors are still unable to comment on the case due to a nondisseminaton order that bars any lawyers or members of law enforcement involved in the case from speaking to the media.