Police say an Idaho father accused of murdering a family of four that lived upstairs told them he “snapped” after one of the victims exposed himself in front of the suspect's wife and children, according to court documents.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary after he allegedly killed the family of four who lived in the apartment above his family, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The victims of the fatal shooting were identified as 65-year-old grandfather Kenneth Guardipee, 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee, and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith, Idaho State Police said in a press release.

Prior to the shooting, Kaylie Kaylor, Majorjon Kaylor’s wife, told police that Devin had exposed himself in front of her and her children, the affidavit said. She and the children could also see him masturbating through his window, the affidavit stated.

Police investigated the incident and recommended Devin be charged with indecent exposure but the charge did not appear in the court system, meaning it either hadn’t been filed yet or had not been made public, the Associated Press reported.

“We responded to the call, investigated the call, and the report was done that day and submitted to the prosecutor’s office for charges,” Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt told the AP. “I stand by what my officer did, and he did everything he could at the time. Nobody could have foreseen anything like this.”

When questioned by police, Kaylor called the 18-year-old victim a “pedophile” and said he was concerned about Devin watching his kids, acting suspiciously and the nudity displayed in front of his children. He said he had confronted Devin's mother and grandfather but didn’t think they took his concerns seriously, police said.

Kaylor told police he “snapped” and “did something about it,” according to the affidavit.

Kaylor and his wife, Kaylie Kaylor, were outside arguing with Kenneth and Kenna about Devin's behavior when Kaylie reported hearing gunshots, the affidavit said. She said she didn’t remember seeing her husband holding a gun but saw both Kenna and Kenneth fall to the ground and ran inside before hearing more gunshots, the affidavit said.

Shortly after, Kaylor came back to their apartment and told her he did what he had to and to tell their children he loved them, according to the affidavit. He then handed over his belongings and asked her to hold on to them, officials said. She then overheard him on the phone saying that he had killed four people, the affidavit says.

Kaylie said she and her husband had previously talked about what they would do if Devin exposed himself again and Kaylor told her he’d take care of it, according to the affidavit. She told police she had thought he meant he would beat up the teen, the affidavit said.

All victims had been shot once at close range, except for Devin, who had been shot multiple times, the affidavit stated.

Kaylor allegedly shot both Kenna and Kenneth while they were in the backyard before he entered their apartment, shot Aiken and then shot Devin multiple times in the head, according to the affidavit.

If convicted on the four counts of first-degree murder, Kaylor could face the death penalty.

He is set to have his preliminary hearing on July 3, according to court minutes.