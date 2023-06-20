An Idaho man was arrested in the murders of four of his neighbors who were found shot dead in their home, police said.

Officials received a 911 call about multiple deaths in the residence around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Idaho State Police said in a press release. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found four people dead. They detained a 31-year-old man believed to be connected with the deaths, police said.

The suspect's identity has not been released but police said he is a neighbor. The man was booked in the Shoshone County Jail on probable cause for murder, according to the release.

"This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting," District 1 Investigations Lieutenant Paul Berger said. "As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation."

The victims' bodies were released to the Shoshone County Coroner, who has not yet released their identities. The release said the identities along with their manner and cause of death will be updated at a later date.

“Detectives are confident all parties in this homicide have been identified and do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the community,” the release said.

