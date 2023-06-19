27-Year-Old Man Killed in Explosion from Homemade Explosive Device

A Mississippi man was found dead after an explosion from a homemade device.

The George County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of an unresponsive man in the yard of a residence on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found the deceased 27-year-old man who had suffered from wounds associated with an explosive device, the authorities said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the deceased man.

Upon investigating the scene, deputies found paraphernalia associated with constructing a homemade explosive device, the sheriff’s office said.

The Biloxi Police Department Bomb Squad cleared the scene and multiple other agencies are assisting in the ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Sheriff Havard would like to remind everyone of the dangers of mishandling fireworks, gunpowder, and other explosive or flammable substances,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Always use safe handling practices when working with or around these substances, and never leave them within reach of children.”

